Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) last year’s performance of -20.01% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $20.38, up 0.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.50 and dropped to $19.765 before settling in for the closing price of $19.83. Over the past 52 weeks, MGY has traded in a range of $18.01-$30.31.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 33.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.90%. With a float of $179.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 213 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.19, operating margin of +63.37, and the pretax margin is +62.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 104.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 181,950,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500,000 shares at a rate of $24.26, taking the stock ownership to the 8,296,077 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director sold 7,500,000 for $24.26, making the entire transaction worth $181,950,000. This insider now owns 8,296,077 shares in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.77) by $0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +52.27 while generating a return on equity of 74.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.83% during the next five years compared to 33.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s (MGY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Looking closely at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s (MGY) raw stochastic average was set at 21.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.93. However, in the short run, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.35. Second resistance stands at $20.79. The third major resistance level sits at $21.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.06 billion has total of 213,890K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,694 M in contrast with the sum of 893,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 349,040 K and last quarter income was 231,740 K.

Trading Directions

