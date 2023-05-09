Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) last year’s performance of 15.53% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) stock priced at $108.52, up 1.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.79 and dropped to $107.71 before settling in for the closing price of $106.90. MPC’s price has ranged from $77.62 to $138.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 18.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -21.70%. With a float of $440.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $444.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.71, operating margin of +11.15, and the pretax margin is +11.54.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 8,059,351. In this transaction Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff of this company sold 60,019 shares at a rate of $134.28, taking the stock ownership to the 45,997 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff sold 60,021 for $137.23, making the entire transaction worth $8,236,682. This insider now owns 45,997 shares in total.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $6.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.14 while generating a return on equity of 53.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 33.03, a number that is poised to hit 5.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.97 million, its volume of 5.62 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.15.

During the past 100 days, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $126.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $114.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $109.76 in the near term. At $110.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $111.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $105.60.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 47.18 billion, the company has a total of 424,283K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 177,453 M while annual income is 14,516 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 39,813 M while its latest quarter income was 3,321 M.