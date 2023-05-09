MAS (Masco Corporation) climbed 0.84 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

May 08, 2023, Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) trading session started at the price of $53.66, that was 0.84% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.005 and dropped to $53.11 before settling in for the closing price of $53.45. A 52-week range for MAS has been $42.33 – $58.18.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 124.40%. With a float of $224.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.00 million.

The firm has a total of 19000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.26, operating margin of +15.24, and the pretax margin is +13.74.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Masco Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Masco Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 3,719,011. In this transaction VP and CFO of this company sold 68,750 shares at a rate of $54.09, taking the stock ownership to the 187,784 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s President and CEO sold 33,947 for $53.26, making the entire transaction worth $1,808,017. This insider now owns 200,305 shares in total.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.63) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +9.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.42% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Masco Corporation (MAS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Masco Corporation (MAS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Masco Corporation, MAS], we can find that recorded value of 1.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Masco Corporation’s (MAS) raw stochastic average was set at 71.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.57. The third major resistance level sits at $55.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $52.44.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Key Stats

There are 225,089K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.97 billion. As of now, sales total 8,680 M while income totals 844,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,979 M while its last quarter net income were 205,000 K.