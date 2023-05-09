Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) volume exceeds 2.05 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $2.48, up 6.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.66 and dropped to $2.46 before settling in for the closing price of $2.50. Over the past 52 weeks, NNDM has traded in a range of $2.06-$3.74.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 120.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.70%. With a float of $250.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 564 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.51, operating margin of -300.24, and the pretax margin is -522.61.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.88%, while institutional ownership is 23.90%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -521.22 while generating a return on equity of -18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 28.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

The latest stats from [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.11 million was inferior to 2.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 43.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.79. The third major resistance level sits at $2.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.32.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 676.39 million has total of 212,456K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 43,630 K in contrast with the sum of -227,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,100 K and last quarter income was -87,670 K.