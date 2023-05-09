NCR Corporation (NCR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.00%

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $22.84, down -0.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.22 and dropped to $22.34 before settling in for the closing price of $22.78. Over the past 52 weeks, NCR has traded in a range of $18.06-$35.47.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 3.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.70%. With a float of $132.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 35000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.48, operating margin of +8.15, and the pretax margin is +2.69.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of NCR Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 5,861,291. In this transaction Director of this company bought 255,309 shares at a rate of $22.96, taking the stock ownership to the 2,918,047 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Director bought 287,808 for $22.02, making the entire transaction worth $6,338,877. This insider now owns 2,683,288 shares in total.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.49) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +0.82 while generating a return on equity of 3.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to -30.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NCR Corporation’s (NCR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NCR Corporation (NCR)

The latest stats from [NCR Corporation, NCR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.15 million was superior to 1.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, NCR Corporation’s (NCR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.61. The third major resistance level sits at $24.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.85. The third support level lies at $21.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.73 billion has total of 140,049K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,844 M in contrast with the sum of 60,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,009 M and last quarter income was -16,000 K.