No matter how cynical the overall market is Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) performance over the last week is recorded 0.88%

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.31, soaring 1.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.47 and dropped to $18.22 before settling in for the closing price of $18.21. Within the past 52 weeks, ARCC’s price has moved between $16.51 and $20.69.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.90%. With a float of $536.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $544.58 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.60, operating margin of +53.30, and the pretax margin is +30.02.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ares Capital Corporation is 1.38%, while institutional ownership is 31.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 267,600. In this transaction Co-President of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $17.84, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,000 for $17.44, making the entire transaction worth $52,320. This insider now owns 60,500 shares in total.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.59) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +27.50 while generating a return on equity of 6.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 5.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Ares Capital Corporation’s (ARCC) raw stochastic average was set at 45.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.91. However, in the short run, Ares Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.52. Second resistance stands at $18.62. The third major resistance level sits at $18.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.02.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.03 billion based on 544,581K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,096 M and income totals 600,000 K. The company made 618,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 278,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.