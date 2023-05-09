Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) performance over the last week is recorded -7.96%

Analyst Insights

May 08, 2023, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) trading session started at the price of $10.35, that was -0.10% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.52 and dropped to $10.13 before settling in for the closing price of $10.30. A 52-week range for OWL has been $8.06 – $14.04.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.00%. With a float of $428.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $456.19 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 545 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.13, operating margin of +0.75, and the pretax margin is -3.62.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Blue Owl Capital Inc. is 1.06%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 1,445,850. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 119,000 shares at a rate of $12.15, taking the stock ownership to the 43,396,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 165,000 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,980,000. This insider now owns 43,515,043 shares in total.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.15) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -0.68 while generating a return on equity of -0.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.76 million, its volume of 4.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) raw stochastic average was set at 11.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.22.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Key Stats

There are 1,407,128K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.97 billion. As of now, sales total 1,370 M while income totals -9,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 395,510 K while its last quarter net income were 1,590 K.

Newsletter

 

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.74 million

Steve Mayer -
IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.45, soaring 3.44% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Last month’s performance of 9.33% for Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
May 08, 2023, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) trading session started at the price of $11.22, that was 5.53% jump from the session before....
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) to new highs

Sana Meer -
On May 08, 2023, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) opened at $0.20, higher 18.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

