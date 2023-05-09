No matter how cynical the overall market is, FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) performance over the last week is recorded 30.85%

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $2.27, up 9.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.47 and dropped to $2.23 before settling in for the closing price of $2.24. Over the past 52 weeks, FCEL has traded in a range of $1.77-$5.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 6.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -22.30%. With a float of $405.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $405.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 513 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -21.30, operating margin of -108.78, and the pretax margin is -112.21.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of FuelCell Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 44.90%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -109.38 while generating a return on equity of -19.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 51.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FuelCell Energy Inc.’s (FCEL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)

Looking closely at FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL), its last 5-days average volume was 16.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 10.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s (FCEL) raw stochastic average was set at 26.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.32. However, in the short run, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.54. Second resistance stands at $2.63. The third major resistance level sits at $2.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.06.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 908.80 million has total of 405,732K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 130,480 K in contrast with the sum of -142,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 37,070 K and last quarter income was -18,620 K.