No matter how cynical the overall market is, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) performance over the last week is recorded 34.35%

On May 08, 2023, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) opened at $1.71, higher 4.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.77 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.68. Price fluctuations for HYLN have ranged from $1.22 to $4.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -56.80% at the time writing. With a float of $122.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 250 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -434.14, operating margin of -7551.28, and the pretax margin is -7281.91.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 32.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 31,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.18, taking the stock ownership to the 56,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s VP, General Counsel & CCO bought 1,000 for $2.99, making the entire transaction worth $2,990. This insider now owns 213,104 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -7281.91 while generating a return on equity of -31.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 143.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Looking closely at Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.11 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 20.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9656, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8331. However, in the short run, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8033. Second resistance stands at $1.8467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6067. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5633.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Key Stats

There are currently 179,987K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 300.98 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,110 K according to its annual income of -153,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,100 K and its income totaled -29,390 K.