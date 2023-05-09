No matter how cynical the overall market is, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) performance over the last week is recorded -2.22%

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) stock priced at $19.49, up 5.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.66 and dropped to $19.2429 before settling in for the closing price of $19.33. LTH’s price has ranged from $8.75 to $21.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 99.70%. With a float of $166.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.04, operating margin of +1.01, and the pretax margin is -0.14.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 172. In this transaction member of a group that is 10% of this company bought 11 shares at a rate of $15.68, taking the stock ownership to the 5,203,581 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s SVP & CONTROLLER sold 1,002 for $18.54, making the entire transaction worth $18,577. This insider now owns 71,369 shares in total.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.10 while generating a return on equity of -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

Looking closely at Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s (LTH) raw stochastic average was set at 88.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.48. However, in the short run, Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.89. Second resistance stands at $21.48. The third major resistance level sits at $22.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.06.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.91 billion, the company has a total of 195,038K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,823 M while annual income is -1,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 510,850 K while its latest quarter income was 27,460 K.