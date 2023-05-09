Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Ring Energy Inc. (REI) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

Markets

On May 08, 2023, Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) opened at $1.95, lower -4.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.96 and dropped to $1.82 before settling in for the closing price of $1.91. Price fluctuations for REI have ranged from $1.62 to $5.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 39.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -37.10% at the time writing. With a float of $133.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 98 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.47, operating margin of +55.82, and the pretax margin is +42.35.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ring Energy Inc. is 9.30%, while institutional ownership is 52.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 136,147. In this transaction Director of this company sold 77,400 shares at a rate of $1.76, taking the stock ownership to the 227,694 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board bought 50,000 for $1.78, making the entire transaction worth $89,000. This insider now owns 1,320,192 shares in total.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +39.92 while generating a return on equity of 28.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.00% during the next five years compared to 42.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ring Energy Inc. (REI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ring Energy Inc. (REI)

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) saw its 5-day average volume 2.24 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Ring Energy Inc.’s (REI) raw stochastic average was set at 22.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9228, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4687. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9200 in the near term. At $2.0100, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7300. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6400.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Key Stats

There are currently 195,143K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 306.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 347,250 K according to its annual income of 138,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 99,700 K and its income totaled 14,490 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.97 million

Shaun Noe -
Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.50, soaring 11.07% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Last month’s performance of 19.22% for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
May 08, 2023, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) trading session started at the price of $42.16, that was 2.05% jump from the session...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Eversource Energy (ES) to new highs

Steve Mayer -
On May 08, 2023, Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) opened at $77.13, lower -0.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.