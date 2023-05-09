No matter how cynical the overall market is, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) performance over the last week is recorded 6.39%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.15, soaring 0.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.24 and dropped to $6.12 before settling in for the closing price of $6.12. Within the past 52 weeks, SAND’s price has moved between $4.51 and $7.07.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -72.70%. With a float of $247.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.74 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.79, operating margin of +30.09, and the pretax margin is +61.47.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.77%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +52.69 while generating a return on equity of 7.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.51 million, its volume of 1.9 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s (SAND) raw stochastic average was set at 90.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.23 in the near term. At $6.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.99.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.84 billion based on 298,740K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 148,730 K and income totals 78,360 K. The company made 38,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.