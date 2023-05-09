No matter how cynical the overall market is, Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) performance over the last week is recorded -4.23%

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) stock priced at $41.88, down -0.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.88 and dropped to $41.33 before settling in for the closing price of $41.56. ST’s price has ranged from $36.64 to $54.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 4.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.70%. With a float of $151.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 20800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.52, operating margin of +15.78, and the pretax margin is +9.73.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Sensata Technologies Holding plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 100.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 1,881,720. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 41,816 shares at a rate of $45.00, taking the stock ownership to the 141,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 867 for $41.67, making the entire transaction worth $36,132. This insider now owns 6,729 shares in total.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.92 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.62 while generating a return on equity of 10.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 0.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.03 million, its volume of 1.23 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s (ST) raw stochastic average was set at 16.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.78 in the near term. At $42.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $40.68.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.20 billion, the company has a total of 152,894K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,029 M while annual income is 310,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 998,180 K while its latest quarter income was 86,420 K.