No matter how cynical the overall market is Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) performance over the last week is recorded -2.81%

May 08, 2023, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) trading session started at the price of $19.19, that was 4.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.38 and dropped to $19.01 before settling in for the closing price of $18.96. A 52-week range for SHLS has been $9.72 – $32.43.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 48.60%. With a float of $112.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 835 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.27, operating margin of +20.30, and the pretax margin is +46.49.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 32,248. In this transaction President of this company sold 1,415 shares at a rate of $22.79, taking the stock ownership to the 64,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President sold 3,575 for $19.73, making the entire transaction worth $70,535. This insider now owns 66,044 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +39.03 while generating a return on equity of 86.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 88.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

The latest stats from [Shoals Technologies Group Inc., SHLS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.29 million was superior to 3.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.07. The third major resistance level sits at $21.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.66.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

There are 169,535K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.20 billion. As of now, sales total 326,940 K while income totals 127,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 94,650 K while its last quarter net income were 112,610 K.