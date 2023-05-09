Novavax Inc. (NVAX) with a beta value of 1.71 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On May 08, 2023, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) opened at $7.67, lower -3.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.74 and dropped to $7.265 before settling in for the closing price of $7.71. Price fluctuations for NVAX have ranged from $5.61 to $76.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 129.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 64.10% at the time writing. With a float of $78.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.84 million.

The firm has a total of 1992 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.55, operating margin of -64.27, and the pretax margin is -40.88.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Novavax Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 6,500. In this transaction President, R&D of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $6.50, taking the stock ownership to the 14,473 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s President, R&D bought 2,000 for $7.04, making the entire transaction worth $14,088. This insider now owns 13,473 shares in total.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.92) by -$1.36. This company achieved a net margin of -41.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Novavax Inc. (NVAX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.35, a number that is poised to hit -3.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Novavax Inc., NVAX], we can find that recorded value of 3.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Novavax Inc.’s (NVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 14.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.96. The third major resistance level sits at $8.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.76.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Key Stats

There are currently 86,304K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 631.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,982 M according to its annual income of -657,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 357,400 K and its income totaled -182,250 K.