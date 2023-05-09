Now that RPC Inc.’s volume has hit 1.16 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On May 08, 2023, RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) opened at $7.18, lower -0.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.25 and dropped to $6.905 before settling in for the closing price of $7.00. Price fluctuations for RES have ranged from $5.70 to $11.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 0.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.50% at the time writing. With a float of $77.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2732 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.88, operating margin of +17.61, and the pretax margin is +18.08.

RPC Inc. (RES) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RPC Inc. is 41.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 561,757. In this transaction Director of this company sold 53,751 shares at a rate of $10.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director sold 53,751 for $10.45, making the entire transaction worth $561,757. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

RPC Inc. (RES) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +13.43 while generating a return on equity of 28.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RPC Inc. (RES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

The latest stats from [RPC Inc., RES] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.4 million was superior to 1.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, RPC Inc.’s (RES) raw stochastic average was set at 7.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.38. The third major resistance level sits at $7.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.48.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Key Stats

There are currently 216,370K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,602 M according to its annual income of 218,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 476,670 K and its income totaled 71,520 K.