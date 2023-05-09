Now that Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s volume has hit 1.01 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) stock priced at $0.99, down -9.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.02 and dropped to $0.885 before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. VIRI’s price has ranged from $0.22 to $9.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 42.30%. With a float of $16.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4 employees.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Virios Therapeutics Inc. is 12.05%, while institutional ownership is 17.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 466. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,800 shares at a rate of $0.26, taking the stock ownership to the 700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 7,500 for $4.52, making the entire transaction worth $33,900. This insider now owns 32,461 shares in total.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -112.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s (VIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 57.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 247.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 145.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5129, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7260. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9950 in the near term. At $1.0750, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8050. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7250.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.94 million, the company has a total of 8,330K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -12,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,045 K.