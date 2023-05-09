ONON (On Holding AG) climbed 1.36 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

May 08, 2023, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) trading session started at the price of $33.90, that was 1.36% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.56 and dropped to $33.57 before settling in for the closing price of $33.91. A 52-week range for ONON has been $15.44 – $34.88.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 130.60%. With a float of $141.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1701 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.77, operating margin of +6.96, and the pretax margin is +6.37.

On Holding AG (ONON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward On Holding AG stocks. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 33.16%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.72 while generating a return on equity of 6.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what On Holding AG (ONON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20 and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.78 million, its volume of 3.49 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 97.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.76 in the near term. At $35.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.78.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

There are 622,301K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.30 billion. As of now, sales total 1,281 M while income totals 60,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 383,850 K while its last quarter net income were -27,320 K.