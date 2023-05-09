Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.59 million

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $24.87, down -4.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.17 and dropped to $23.61 before settling in for the closing price of $25.00. Over the past 52 weeks, OEC has traded in a range of $12.87-$26.91.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 8.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.60%. With a float of $59.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.91 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 238,185. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $23.82, taking the stock ownership to the 60,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Sr. VP Global Operations bought 3,800 for $23.98, making the entire transaction worth $91,124. This insider now owns 52,335 shares in total.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.53) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.30% during the next five years compared to 7.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s (OEC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.5 million, its volume of 0.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s (OEC) raw stochastic average was set at 70.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.86 in the near term. At $25.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.33 billion has total of 59,222K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,031 M in contrast with the sum of 106,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 462,100 K and last quarter income was 12,200 K.