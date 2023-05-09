Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.48% last month.

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) stock priced at $12.55, up 0.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.66 and dropped to $12.50 before settling in for the closing price of $12.51. ORCC’s price has ranged from $10.12 to $13.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 49.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -25.70%. With a float of $384.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.72 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.58, operating margin of +65.54, and the pretax margin is +39.44.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Owl Rock Capital Corporation is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 385,035. In this transaction Vice President of this company bought 29,595 shares at a rate of $13.01, taking the stock ownership to the 48,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Vice President bought 3,840 for $12.98, making the entire transaction worth $49,829. This insider now owns 38,840 shares in total.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +38.63 while generating a return on equity of 7.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.82 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC) raw stochastic average was set at 47.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.66 in the near term. At $12.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.42. The third support level lies at $12.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.82 billion, the company has a total of 390,921K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,202 M while annual income is 556,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 350,510 K while its latest quarter income was 162,460 K.