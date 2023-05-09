Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.18%

On May 08, 2023, Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) opened at $4.50, lower -0.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.5385 and dropped to $4.435 before settling in for the closing price of $4.50. Price fluctuations for PGRE have ranged from $3.90 to $9.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 0.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -76.50% at the time writing. With a float of $185.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 326 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.12, operating margin of +23.09, and the pretax margin is -3.37.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Paramount Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 205,050. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and President of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.10, taking the stock ownership to the 571,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s SVP, GC and Secretary bought 4,500 for $3.97, making the entire transaction worth $17,852. This insider now owns 4,500 shares in total.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.93 while generating a return on equity of -1.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) saw its 5-day average volume 4.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Paramount Group Inc.’s (PGRE) raw stochastic average was set at 20.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.53 in the near term. At $4.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.38. The third support level lies at $4.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Key Stats

There are currently 217,212K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 973.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 740,380 K according to its annual income of -36,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 184,030 K and its income totaled -37,880 K.