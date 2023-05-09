Phillips 66 (PSX) posted a -4.51% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) stock priced at $94.82, up 0.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.30 and dropped to $93.7856 before settling in for the closing price of $93.44. PSX’s price has ranged from $74.02 to $113.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 683.90%. With a float of $458.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $471.86 million.

The firm has a total of 13000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.51, operating margin of +5.92, and the pretax margin is +8.61.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Phillips 66 is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,001,938. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,250 shares at a rate of $97.75, taking the stock ownership to the 14,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 600 for $110.68, making the entire transaction worth $66,406. This insider now owns 15,302 shares in total.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $4.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.47 while generating a return on equity of 45.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 683.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.30% during the next five years compared to 38.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Phillips 66’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.93, a number that is poised to hit 4.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Phillips 66, PSX], we can find that recorded value of 4.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.99.

During the past 100 days, Phillips 66’s (PSX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $94.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $95.86. The third major resistance level sits at $96.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $91.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 42.78 billion, the company has a total of 463,907K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 169,990 M while annual income is 11,024 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 40,279 M while its latest quarter income was 1,884 M.