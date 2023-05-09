PXD (Pioneer Natural Resources Company) climbed 0.06 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) stock priced at $215.67, up 0.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $216.1553 and dropped to $211.81 before settling in for the closing price of $212.22. PXD’s price has ranged from $177.26 to $268.64 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 35.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 261.20%. With a float of $233.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2076 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.78, operating margin of +42.41, and the pretax margin is +40.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 48,932. In this transaction Director of this company bought 198 shares at a rate of $247.13, taking the stock ownership to the 2,158 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director bought 390 for $254.88, making the entire transaction worth $99,401. This insider now owns 1,960 shares in total.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $5.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +32.11 while generating a return on equity of 34.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 261.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.82% during the next five years compared to 92.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 28.17, a number that is poised to hit 5.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Looking closely at Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD), its last 5-days average volume was 2.09 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.18.

During the past 100 days, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s (PXD) raw stochastic average was set at 52.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $208.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $228.77. However, in the short run, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $215.07. Second resistance stands at $217.78. The third major resistance level sits at $219.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $210.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $209.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $206.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 48.19 billion, the company has a total of 233,736K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,294 M while annual income is 7,845 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,541 M while its latest quarter income was 1,222 M.