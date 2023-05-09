Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 18,380 K

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) stock priced at $4.76, down -10.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.84 and dropped to $4.20 before settling in for the closing price of $4.84. PXS’s price has ranged from $2.04 to $6.26 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 14.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 169.00%. With a float of $4.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.61 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.75, operating margin of +30.47, and the pretax margin is +22.95.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Pyxis Tankers Inc. is 53.90%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +22.95 while generating a return on equity of 24.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 169.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

The latest stats from [Pyxis Tankers Inc., PXS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.17 million was superior to 0.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s (PXS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.10. The third major resistance level sits at $5.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.44.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 46.09 million, the company has a total of 10,614K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 58,340 K while annual income is 13,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,380 K while its latest quarter income was 6,710 K.