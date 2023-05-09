Recent developments with 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.75 cents.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.19, plunging -0.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.265 and dropped to $8.91 before settling in for the closing price of $9.13. Within the past 52 weeks, DDD’s price has moved between $7.02 and $13.52.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -3.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -137.80%. With a float of $127.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2032 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.94, operating margin of -21.58, and the pretax margin is -22.45.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 3D Systems Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 73,120. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of this company sold 7,787 shares at a rate of $9.39, taking the stock ownership to the 178,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s President and CEO bought 10,000 for $9.50, making the entire transaction worth $95,000. This insider now owns 569,181 shares in total.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -22.92 while generating a return on equity of -15.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -137.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Trading Performance Indicators

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

The latest stats from [3D Systems Corporation, DDD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.02 million was inferior to 1.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, 3D Systems Corporation’s (DDD) raw stochastic average was set at 36.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.44. The third major resistance level sits at $9.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.73. The third support level lies at $8.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.13 billion based on 130,356K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 538,030 K and income totals -123,310 K. The company made 132,730 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.