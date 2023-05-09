Recent developments with Angi Inc. (ANGI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.63 cents.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $2.44, up 4.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.58 and dropped to $2.41 before settling in for the closing price of $2.44. Over the past 52 weeks, ANGI has traded in a range of $1.81-$6.31.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 20.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -79.90%. With a float of $78.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $504.36 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.94, operating margin of -5.15, and the pretax margin is -7.68.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Angi Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 144,492. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 48,164 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 22,416 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 6 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $18. This insider now owns 70,580 shares in total.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -6.79 while generating a return on equity of -11.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Angi Inc.’s (ANGI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Angi Inc. (ANGI)

The latest stats from [Angi Inc., ANGI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.55 million was inferior to 0.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Angi Inc.’s (ANGI) raw stochastic average was set at 46.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.69. The third major resistance level sits at $2.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.35. The third support level lies at $2.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.26 billion has total of 504,783K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,892 M in contrast with the sum of -128,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 441,550 K and last quarter income was -53,350 K.