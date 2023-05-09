Recent developments with Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.76 cents.

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) stock priced at $19.95, down -0.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.16 and dropped to $19.86 before settling in for the closing price of $20.13. HR’s price has ranged from $18.00 to $26.95 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 8.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -65.30%. With a float of $379.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.00 million.

In an organization with 583 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.89, operating margin of +22.30, and the pretax margin is +13.12.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 102.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 45,647. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,400 shares at a rate of $19.02, taking the stock ownership to the 26,601 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $19.27, making the entire transaction worth $192,700. This insider now owns 24,201 shares in total.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.89 while generating a return on equity of 3.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.83 million. That was better than the volume of 2.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s (HR) raw stochastic average was set at 46.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.02. However, in the short run, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.16. Second resistance stands at $20.31. The third major resistance level sits at $20.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.71. The third support level lies at $19.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.58 billion, the company has a total of 380,780K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 932,640 K while annual income is 40,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 278,950 K while its latest quarter income was -11,850 K.