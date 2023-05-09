Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.96 million

Search
Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $0.77, up 9.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8894 and dropped to $0.74 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. Over the past 52 weeks, FRBK has traded in a range of $0.62-$4.51.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 306.90%. With a float of $45.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.77 million.

The firm has a total of 525 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Republic First Bancorp Inc. is 21.29%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 300. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President sold 100 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $300. This insider now owns 44,900 shares in total.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +14.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 306.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s (FRBK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Republic First Bancorp Inc., FRBK], we can find that recorded value of 2.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s (FRBK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3728, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4049. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8553. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9470. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0047. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7059, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6482. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5565.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 48.76 million has total of 63,864K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 180,550 K in contrast with the sum of 25,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 42,322 K and last quarter income was 1,553 K.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) volume exceeds 2.74 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $25.40, up 0.32% from the previous trading day....
Read more

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 20 Days SMA touches 1.38%: The odds favor the bear

-
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $62.86, plunging -1.16% from the previous trading...
Read more

Can Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s (CALM) hike of 3.89% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Steve Mayer -
May 08, 2023, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) trading session started at the price of $50.48, that was -3.61% drop from the session before....
Read more

