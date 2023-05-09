RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) last year’s performance of -18.19% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) stock priced at $10.71, down -0.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.84 and dropped to $10.65 before settling in for the closing price of $10.74. RLJ’s price has ranged from $9.27 to $14.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 105.10%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.75 million.

The firm has a total of 76 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.86, operating margin of +10.11, and the pretax margin is +3.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of RLJ Lodging Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 52,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 79,635 shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.49 while generating a return on equity of 1.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RLJ Lodging Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [RLJ Lodging Trust, RLJ], we can find that recorded value of 2.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) raw stochastic average was set at 39.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.92. The third major resistance level sits at $11.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.43.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.65 billion, the company has a total of 161,653K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,194 M while annual income is 41,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 302,190 K while its latest quarter income was 6,610 K.