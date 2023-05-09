Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) soared 0.68 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

May 08, 2023, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) trading session started at the price of $8.82, that was 0.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.95 and dropped to $8.76 before settling in for the closing price of $8.85. A 52-week range for HOOD has been $6.81 – $12.76.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 73.30%. With a float of $703.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $889.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.44, operating margin of -68.16, and the pretax margin is -74.31.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 699,897. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 83,333 shares at a rate of $8.40, taking the stock ownership to the 983,301 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 23,311 for $8.41, making the entire transaction worth $195,964. This insider now owns 1,066,634 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -74.38 while generating a return on equity of -14.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

The latest stats from [Robinhood Markets Inc., HOOD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.88 million was inferior to 6.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 34.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.06. The third major resistance level sits at $9.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.61.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

There are 896,046K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.70 billion. As of now, sales total 1,358 M while income totals -1,028 M. Its latest quarter income was 380,000 K while its last quarter net income were -166,000 K.