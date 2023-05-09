Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) soared 0.68 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Analyst Insights

May 08, 2023, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) trading session started at the price of $8.82, that was 0.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.95 and dropped to $8.76 before settling in for the closing price of $8.85. A 52-week range for HOOD has been $6.81 – $12.76.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 73.30%. With a float of $703.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $889.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.44, operating margin of -68.16, and the pretax margin is -74.31.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 699,897. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 83,333 shares at a rate of $8.40, taking the stock ownership to the 983,301 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 23,311 for $8.41, making the entire transaction worth $195,964. This insider now owns 1,066,634 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -74.38 while generating a return on equity of -14.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

The latest stats from [Robinhood Markets Inc., HOOD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.88 million was inferior to 6.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 34.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.06. The third major resistance level sits at $9.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.61.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

There are 896,046K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.70 billion. As of now, sales total 1,358 M while income totals -1,028 M. Its latest quarter income was 380,000 K while its last quarter net income were -166,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

5.12% volatility in Matterport Inc. (MTTR) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $2.62, up 0.77% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) average volume reaches $2.82M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.98, plunging -1.46% from the...
Read more

Investors must take note of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s (EPD) performance last week, which was -3.57%.

Steve Mayer -
May 08, 2023, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) trading session started at the price of $25.65, that was -0.94% drop from the session...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.