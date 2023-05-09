SHW (The Sherwin-Williams Company) climbed 0.04 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 08, 2023, The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) opened at $230.85, higher 0.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $233.05 and dropped to $230.635 before settling in for the closing price of $230.84. Price fluctuations for SHW have ranged from $195.24 to $280.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 8.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.50% at the time writing. With a float of $237.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $256.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 64366 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.05, operating margin of +13.76, and the pretax margin is +11.62.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Sherwin-Williams Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 607,090. In this transaction SVP – Corp Strategy & Devel. of this company sold 2,750 shares at a rate of $220.76, taking the stock ownership to the 7,955 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 2,207 for $226.70, making the entire transaction worth $500,327. This insider now owns 231,344 shares in total.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.78) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +9.12 while generating a return on equity of 72.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.97% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 96.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.15, a number that is poised to hit 2.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

Looking closely at The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.66.

During the past 100 days, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (SHW) raw stochastic average was set at 42.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $223.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $231.20. However, in the short run, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $232.44. Second resistance stands at $233.95. The third major resistance level sits at $234.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $230.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $229.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $227.61.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Key Stats

There are currently 257,890K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 58.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,149 M according to its annual income of 2,020 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,442 M and its income totaled 477,400 K.