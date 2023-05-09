Search
Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is expecting -31.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) stock priced at $0.62, down -1.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6504 and dropped to $0.6009 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. SKLZ’s price has ranged from $0.45 to $2.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -119.10%. With a float of $289.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $416.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 240 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Skillz Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 836,250. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $0.56, taking the stock ownership to the 8,956,647 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 28, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 10,620 for $1.06, making the entire transaction worth $11,310. This insider now owns 29,290 shares in total.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -119.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Skillz Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.94 million, its volume of 4.38 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Skillz Inc.’s (SKLZ) raw stochastic average was set at 27.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5942, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9298. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6394 in the near term. At $0.6697, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6889. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5899, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5707. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5404.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 239.54 million, the company has a total of 422,551K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 269,710 K while annual income is -438,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,680 K while its latest quarter income was -151,600 K.

