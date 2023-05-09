SMTC (Semtech Corporation) climbed 0.48 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

May 08, 2023, Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) trading session started at the price of $18.68, that was 0.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.035 and dropped to $18.345 before settling in for the closing price of $18.68. A 52-week range for SMTC has been $17.82 – $65.51.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 5.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -50.00%. With a float of $63.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2248 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.31, operating margin of +21.02, and the pretax margin is +10.37.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Semtech Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Semtech Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 123,385. In this transaction EVP of this company sold 1,971 shares at a rate of $62.60, taking the stock ownership to the 59,000 shares.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.48) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.11 while generating a return on equity of 8.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.50% during the next five years compared to -8.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Semtech Corporation (SMTC)

Looking closely at Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Semtech Corporation’s (SMTC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.44. However, in the short run, Semtech Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.09. Second resistance stands at $19.41. The third major resistance level sits at $19.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.71.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) Key Stats

There are 63,958K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.16 billion. As of now, sales total 756,530 K while income totals 61,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 167,510 K while its last quarter net income were -51,010 K.