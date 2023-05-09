Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) volume exceeds 1.85 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On May 08, 2023, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) opened at $141.96, higher 1.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $146.00 and dropped to $141.96 before settling in for the closing price of $141.75. Price fluctuations for SPOT have ranged from $69.29 to $145.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 23.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.10% at the time writing. With a float of $140.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8359 employees.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spotify Technology S.A. is 27.63%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.95) by -$0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 492.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.39.

During the past 100 days, Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) raw stochastic average was set at 98.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $130.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $146.37 in the near term. At $148.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $150.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $142.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $138.29.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Key Stats

There are currently 190,200K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,356 M according to its annual income of -453,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,265 M and its income totaled -241,520 K.