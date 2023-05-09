Tenaris S.A. (TS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

May 08, 2023, Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) trading session started at the price of $27.65, that was 1.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.855 and dropped to $27.49 before settling in for the closing price of $27.31. A 52-week range for TS has been $22.24 – $38.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 17.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 132.10%. With a float of $233.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $590.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 25292 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.35, operating margin of +25.84, and the pretax margin is +25.14.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tenaris S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Tenaris S.A. is 60.60%, while institutional ownership is 12.70%.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.39) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +21.71 while generating a return on equity of 20.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.70% during the next five years compared to 42.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tenaris S.A. (TS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenaris S.A. (TS)

The latest stats from [Tenaris S.A., TS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.32 million was superior to 2.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Tenaris S.A.’s (TS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.03. The third major resistance level sits at $28.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.11.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Key Stats

There are 590,268K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.99 billion. As of now, sales total 11,763 M while income totals 2,553 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,141 M while its last quarter net income were 1,129 M.