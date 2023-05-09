The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,377 M

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.63, soaring 8.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.325 and dropped to $7.54 before settling in for the closing price of $7.59. Within the past 52 weeks, GEO’s price has moved between $5.74 and $12.44.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 1.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 99.70%. With a float of $116.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.43 million.

In an organization with 15800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.41, operating margin of +16.12, and the pretax margin is +9.67.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The GEO Group Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 32,970. In this transaction SVP & Pres, Secure Services of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $10.99, taking the stock ownership to the 6,373 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s VP of Finance and Treasurer sold 2,500 for $10.00, making the entire transaction worth $25,000. This insider now owns 56,779 shares in total.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +5.99 while generating a return on equity of 13.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -2.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Trading Performance Indicators

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.44 million. That was better than the volume of 2.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, The GEO Group Inc.’s (GEO) raw stochastic average was set at 22.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.98. However, in the short run, The GEO Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.54. Second resistance stands at $8.82. The third major resistance level sits at $9.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.97.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 980.35 million based on 126,024K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,377 M and income totals 171,810 K. The company made 608,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 28,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.