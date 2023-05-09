The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is expecting -5.14% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 08, 2023, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) opened at $2.305, higher 4.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.42 and dropped to $2.245 before settling in for the closing price of $2.29. Price fluctuations for LEV have ranged from $1.68 to $6.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 133.20% at the time writing. With a float of $109.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.64 million.

The firm has a total of 1400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 49.58%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Lion Electric Company (LEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Lion Electric Company, LEV], we can find that recorded value of 0.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 61.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.53. The third major resistance level sits at $2.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.11.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

There are currently 218,080K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 509.66 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 139,910 K according to its annual income of 17,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 46,770 K and its income totaled -4,640 K.