The Macerich Company (MAC) 20 Days SMA touches -0.67%: The odds favor the bear

May 08, 2023, The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) trading session started at the price of $10.10, that was -1.40% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.13 and dropped to $9.79 before settling in for the closing price of $10.01. A 52-week range for MAC has been $7.38 – $14.51.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -559.70%. With a float of $206.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.18 million.

The firm has a total of 650 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.56, operating margin of +14.65, and the pretax margin is -8.40.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Macerich Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Macerich Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 25,302. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $12.65, taking the stock ownership to the 7,458 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s EVP, Business Development bought 10,000 for $7.58, making the entire transaction worth $75,750. This insider now owns 46,924 shares in total.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -7.80 while generating a return on equity of -2.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -559.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.21% during the next five years compared to -18.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Macerich Company (MAC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Macerich Company (MAC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Macerich Company, MAC], we can find that recorded value of 2.45 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, The Macerich Company’s (MAC) raw stochastic average was set at 19.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.27. The third major resistance level sits at $10.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.39.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Key Stats

There are 215,095K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.11 billion. As of now, sales total 859,160 K while income totals -66,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 228,230 K while its last quarter net income were 1,690 K.