Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) is 71.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) stock priced at $2.25, up 16.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.49 and dropped to $2.12 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. TIRX’s price has ranged from $1.00 to $7.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -2.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -60.00%. With a float of $1.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30 employees.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is 22.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.00%.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -346.48 while generating a return on equity of -12.93.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 23.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.77

Technical Analysis of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) saw its 5-day average volume 12.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s (TIRX) raw stochastic average was set at 20.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 191.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 143.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.55 in the near term. At $2.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.96. The third support level lies at $1.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.34 million, the company has a total of 2,787K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,350 K while annual income is -4,680 K.