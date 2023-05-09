Toast Inc. (TOST) 20 Days SMA touches 9.06%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) stock priced at $18.50, up 4.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.76 and dropped to $18.44 before settling in for the closing price of $18.43. TOST’s price has ranged from $11.91 to $26.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.00%. With a float of $341.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $518.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.45, operating margin of -13.91, and the pretax margin is -10.14.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Toast Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 79.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 110,690. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 6,310 shares at a rate of $17.54, taking the stock ownership to the 39,696 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 6,091 for $17.16, making the entire transaction worth $104,522. This insider now owns 46,006 shares in total.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -10.07 while generating a return on equity of -25.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Toast Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.11 million, its volume of 6.76 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Toast Inc.’s (TOST) raw stochastic average was set at 34.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.93 in the near term. At $20.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.29.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.79 billion, the company has a total of 526,830K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,731 M while annual income is -275,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 769,000 K while its latest quarter income was -100,000 K.