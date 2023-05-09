Unilever PLC (UL) kicked off at the price of $55.32: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $55.56, down -0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.635 and dropped to $55.25 before settling in for the closing price of $55.56. Over the past 52 weeks, UL has traded in a range of $42.44-$55.99.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 2.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.80%. With a float of $2.52 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.52 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 127000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.23, operating margin of +16.12, and the pretax margin is +16.86.

Unilever PLC (UL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Unilever PLC is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 10.90%.

Unilever PLC (UL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +12.72 while generating a return on equity of 41.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.90% during the next five years compared to 8.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Unilever PLC’s (UL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.29

Technical Analysis of Unilever PLC (UL)

Looking closely at Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Unilever PLC’s (UL) raw stochastic average was set at 90.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.05. However, in the short run, Unilever PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.55. Second resistance stands at $55.79. The third major resistance level sits at $55.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $54.78.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 139.16 billion has total of 2,529,780K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 63,293 M in contrast with the sum of 8,052 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,819 M and last quarter income was 955,000 K.