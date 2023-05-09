ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 102,210 K

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock priced at $1.05, down -5.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.973 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. VRAY’s price has ranged from $1.00 to $4.96 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 24.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.20%. With a float of $176.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.41 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 295 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.01, operating margin of -103.04, and the pretax margin is -105.01.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of ViewRay Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 173,460. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 42,000 shares at a rate of $4.13, taking the stock ownership to the 654,368 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $4.70, making the entire transaction worth $117,409. This insider now owns 192,790 shares in total.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -105.01 while generating a return on equity of -85.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ViewRay Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

The latest stats from [ViewRay Inc., VRAY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.4 million was inferior to 1.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, ViewRay Inc.’s (VRAY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.7280, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7721. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0357. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0813. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1127. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9587, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9273. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8817.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 179.80 million, the company has a total of 183,390K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 102,210 K while annual income is -107,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,690 K while its latest quarter income was -27,820 K.