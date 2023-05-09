WU (The Western Union Company) climbed 0.82 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 08, 2023, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) opened at $12.20, higher 0.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.37 and dropped to $12.11 before settling in for the closing price of $12.15. Price fluctuations for WU have ranged from $10.07 to $18.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -4.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.00% at the time writing. With a float of $370.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $374.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8900 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.13, operating margin of +20.19, and the pretax margin is +22.56.

The Western Union Company (WU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Western Union Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 103.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 99,463. In this transaction Non-Executive Chairman of this company bought 7,745 shares at a rate of $12.84, taking the stock ownership to the 167,337 shares.

The Western Union Company (WU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.34) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +20.37 while generating a return on equity of 218.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.08% during the next five years compared to 32.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Western Union Company (WU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.25 million, its volume of 10.0 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, The Western Union Company’s (WU) raw stochastic average was set at 46.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.38 in the near term. At $12.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.86.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Key Stats

There are currently 374,468K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,476 M according to its annual income of 910,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,092 M and its income totaled 249,400 K.