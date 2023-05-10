1.36% volatility in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) last month: This is a red flag warning

May 09, 2023, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) trading session started at the price of $65.13, that was 0.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.03 and dropped to $65.08 before settling in for the closing price of $65.29. A 52-week range for CCEP has been $41.80 – $66.36.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 9.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 53.20%. With a float of $289.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $457.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 33000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.88, operating margin of +13.05, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stocks. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +8.71 while generating a return on equity of 19.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.94% during the next five years compared to 9.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.62 and is forecasted to reach 4.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) raw stochastic average was set at 96.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $66.26 in the near term. At $66.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $67.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.36.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Key Stats

There are 456,789K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.38 billion. As of now, sales total 18,248 M while income totals 1,589 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,794 M while its last quarter net income were 134,000 K.