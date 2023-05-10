$1.57M in average volume shows that Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) stock priced at $3.35, down -4.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.3751 and dropped to $3.10 before settling in for the closing price of $3.33. DNMR’s price has ranged from $1.57 to $5.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -175.30%. With a float of $90.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.94 million.

In an organization with 271 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -34.98, operating margin of -232.89, and the pretax margin is -339.30.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Danimer Scientific Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 42,619. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.26, taking the stock ownership to the 365,210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 10,000 for $2.10, making the entire transaction worth $20,999. This insider now owns 375,210 shares in total.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -337.78 while generating a return on equity of -40.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -175.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Danimer Scientific Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s (DNMR) raw stochastic average was set at 53.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.97. However, in the short run, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.34. Second resistance stands at $3.50. The third major resistance level sits at $3.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.95. The third support level lies at $2.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 305.38 million, the company has a total of 101,938K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 53,220 K while annual income is -179,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,320 K while its latest quarter income was -28,050 K.