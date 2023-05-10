1.91% volatility in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) stock priced at $75.01, down -1.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.24 and dropped to $73.94 before settling in for the closing price of $74.90. BJ’s price has ranged from $51.45 to $80.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 8.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.90%. With a float of $132.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 34000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.72, operating margin of +4.01, and the pretax margin is +3.58.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 544,149. In this transaction EVP, Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 7,059 shares at a rate of $77.09, taking the stock ownership to the 84,822 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s EVP, Chief Operations Officer sold 1,716 for $74.83, making the entire transaction worth $128,408. This insider now owns 91,881 shares in total.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.66 while generating a return on equity of 60.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.50% during the next five years compared to 88.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.77, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)

The latest stats from [BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., BJ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.35 million was inferior to 1.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s (BJ) raw stochastic average was set at 64.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $74.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $75.69. The third major resistance level sits at $76.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.71 billion, the company has a total of 133,904K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,315 M while annual income is 513,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,930 M while its latest quarter income was 129,780 K.