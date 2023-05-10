Search
admin
admin

10.02% volatility in PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) last month: This is a red flag warning

Top Picks

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) stock priced at $0.9451, down -4.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.95 and dropped to $0.8589 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. CELL’s price has ranged from $0.90 to $6.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -32.40%. With a float of $58.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 285 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.43, operating margin of -120.29, and the pretax margin is -124.61.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of PhenomeX Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.41 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -124.74 while generating a return on equity of -55.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PhenomeX Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PhenomeX Inc. (CELL)

The latest stats from [PhenomeX Inc., CELL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.37 million was inferior to 0.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, PhenomeX Inc.’s (CELL) raw stochastic average was set at 1.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1824, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5198. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9398. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9905. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0309. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8487, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8083. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7576.

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 85.16 million, the company has a total of 72,174K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 78,600 K while annual income is -98,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 17,840 K while its latest quarter income was -29,300 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,020 K

-
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.27, soaring 14.62% from the previous trading...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as I-Mab (IMAB) market cap hits 244.08 million

Steve Mayer -
May 09, 2023, I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) trading session started at the price of $2.96, that was -0.33% drop from the session before. During the...
Read more

United Rentals Inc. (URI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.65% last month.

Shaun Noe -
On May 09, 2023, United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) opened at $336.95, lower -0.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.