10.02% volatility in PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) stock priced at $0.9451, down -4.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.95 and dropped to $0.8589 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. CELL’s price has ranged from $0.90 to $6.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -32.40%. With a float of $58.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 285 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.43, operating margin of -120.29, and the pretax margin is -124.61.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of PhenomeX Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.41 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -124.74 while generating a return on equity of -55.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PhenomeX Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PhenomeX Inc. (CELL)

The latest stats from [PhenomeX Inc., CELL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.37 million was inferior to 0.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, PhenomeX Inc.’s (CELL) raw stochastic average was set at 1.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1824, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5198. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9398. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9905. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0309. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8487, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8083. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7576.

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 85.16 million, the company has a total of 72,174K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 78,600 K while annual income is -98,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 17,840 K while its latest quarter income was -29,300 K.