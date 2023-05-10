-12.63% percent quarterly performance for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is not indicative of the underlying story

May 09, 2023, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) trading session started at the price of $10.49, that was 0.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.71 and dropped to $10.38 before settling in for the closing price of $10.61. A 52-week range for CCL has been $6.11 – $15.62.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -7.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.00%. With a float of $1.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 85000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.70, operating margin of -32.19, and the pretax margin is -49.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Carnival Corporation & plc stocks. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,186,696. In this transaction CFO & CAO of this company sold 107,119 shares at a rate of $11.08, taking the stock ownership to the 286,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $11.76, making the entire transaction worth $1,175,500. This insider now owns 870,950 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.6) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -50.07 while generating a return on equity of -63.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Looking closely at Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL), its last 5-days average volume was 40.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 38.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 61.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.58. However, in the short run, Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.78. Second resistance stands at $10.91. The third major resistance level sits at $11.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.12.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

There are 1,116,014K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.46 billion. As of now, sales total 12,168 M while income totals -6,094 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,432 M while its last quarter net income were -693,000 K.