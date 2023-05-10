Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

2.43% volatility in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) last month: This is a red flag warning

Company News

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.54, plunging -2.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.54 and dropped to $10.25 before settling in for the closing price of $10.51. Within the past 52 weeks, IRWD’s price has moved between $9.73 and $12.66.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 6.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -70.00%. With a float of $152.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.32 million.

In an organization with 219 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 112.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27, was worth 492,196. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 46,129 shares at a rate of $10.67, taking the stock ownership to the 842,064 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 33,756 for $11.22, making the entire transaction worth $378,742. This insider now owns 647,598 shares in total.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 30.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IRWD) raw stochastic average was set at 9.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.18. However, in the short run, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.45. Second resistance stands at $10.64. The third major resistance level sits at $10.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.87.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.58 billion based on 154,158K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 410,600 K and income totals 175,070 K. The company made 104,060 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 45,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.

