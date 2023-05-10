-21.85% percent quarterly performance for Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is not indicative of the underlying story

May 09, 2023, Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) trading session started at the price of $141.93, that was -0.09% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.17 and dropped to $141.47 before settling in for the closing price of $143.13. A 52-week range for KEYS has been $127.93 – $189.45.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 11.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.20%. With a float of $177.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Keysight Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Keysight Technologies Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 89,110. In this transaction SVP of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $178.22, taking the stock ownership to the 26,669 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Executive Chair sold 18,069 for $170.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,071,730. This insider now owns 275,209 shares in total.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.85) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.40% during the next five years compared to 61.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.37, a number that is poised to hit 1.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.16 million, its volume of 0.86 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.84.

During the past 100 days, Keysight Technologies Inc.’s (KEYS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $153.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $166.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $143.62 in the near term. At $144.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $145.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $141.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $140.22.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Key Stats

There are 178,139K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.05 billion. As of now, sales total 5,420 M while income totals 1,124 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,381 M while its last quarter net income were 260,000 K.